trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 1,048,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.