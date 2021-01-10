TrueChain Trading 22.4% Higher This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.45 million and $16.96 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00331629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04004946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014643 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

