TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, WazirX, Zebpay and IDEX. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $274.86 million and $110.89 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, IDEX, Koinex, HBUS, Binance, WazirX, HitBTC, Kuna, Upbit, Kyber Network, Crex24, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, CoinTiger and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

