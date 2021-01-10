TrustToken Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustToken token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

TrustToken Token Profile

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrustToken Token Trading

TrustToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

