Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.