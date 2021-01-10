UniLayer Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $112,092.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,136,943 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

