Unobtanium Price Hits $62.84 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $62.84 or 0.00158857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $3,403.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,555.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.42 or 0.01464829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,274 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

