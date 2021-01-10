Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.07

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $14.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 167,727 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on UBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $592.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 167.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

