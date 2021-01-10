Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.19

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Utrust has a total market cap of $86.15 million and $5.48 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.22 or 0.04302276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00309137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

