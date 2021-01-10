ValuEngine Lowers LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

