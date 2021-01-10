Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.18 Million

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $344.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.35 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $349.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386,879 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,229,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. 769,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 288.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $70.30.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

