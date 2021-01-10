Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $428,437.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $428,437.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00440481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,916 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.