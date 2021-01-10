VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $110,281.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Token Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

