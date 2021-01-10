Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Virtusa’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 161,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

