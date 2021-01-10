Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

VUZI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,125. The company has a market cap of $385.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

