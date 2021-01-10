Waves Enterprise Achieves Market Cap of $9.79 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $9.79 million and $178,797.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.