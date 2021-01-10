Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.39. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

