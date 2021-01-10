WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.49

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and traded as high as $36.44. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 774,466 shares.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 54.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 38.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

