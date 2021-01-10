Xaya 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,384.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,384.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xaya has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,375,086 coins and its circulating supply is 45,232,959 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

