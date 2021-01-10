yearn.finance II (YFII) Trading Up 19.4% This Week

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

