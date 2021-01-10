Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Yiren Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

