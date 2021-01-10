Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.54 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $17.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Macy’s by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,380,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557,508. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

