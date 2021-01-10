Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.54 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $17.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Macy’s by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,380,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557,508. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
