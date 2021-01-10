Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $9.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.84 billion and the highest is $9.86 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $31.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $39.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Magna International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Magna International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,774. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

