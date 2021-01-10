Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.93. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $363,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,863. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $327,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $55.09. 406,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

