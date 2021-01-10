Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $18.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $72.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.37 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.00 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WFC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,324,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,015,242. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
