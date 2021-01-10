Zano Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $46,746.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,490,786 coins and its circulating supply is 10,461,286 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

