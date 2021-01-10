Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.35.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.