$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

EXN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,780. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned 0.85% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

