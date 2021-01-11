-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

