$0.11 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 461,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

