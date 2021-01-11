-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36).

HYLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

