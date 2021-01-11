-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,137,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 315,902 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $116.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

