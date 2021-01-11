$0.36 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $88.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $92.33.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

