$0.54 EPS Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.59. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 162,739 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,089 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

