$0.55 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.32 on Monday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,524,000 after buying an additional 213,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

