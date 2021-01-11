$0.58 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

