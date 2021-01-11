$0.58 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
