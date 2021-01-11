$156.70 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $156.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the highest is $157.84 million. MongoDB reported sales of $123.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $576.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.91. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,823 shares of company stock worth $41,113,626. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.