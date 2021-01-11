$213.43 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $213.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.31 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $796.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.28 million to $812.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 317,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,538. The stock has a market cap of $992.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.