2key.network Price Tops $0.0219 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $834,652.29 and approximately $525,263.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,100,284 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars.

