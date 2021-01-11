A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

AMKBY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 186,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

