AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,088.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 383,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,260. The company has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

