Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

