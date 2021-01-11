Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.88-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.Acacia Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.86-2.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

ACIA stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

