ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.81.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. 13,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,060 shares of company stock worth $2,808,462 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 486,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $17,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.