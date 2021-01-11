adbank One Day Trading Volume Tops $55,403.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One adbank token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $526,466.42 and $55,403.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,379,167 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

