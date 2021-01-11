AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.