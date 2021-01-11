AdEx Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.85 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00327220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.79 or 0.03860102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,262,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,119,645 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

