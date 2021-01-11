Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 21.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 20,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

