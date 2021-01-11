Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after buying an additional 891,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after buying an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

