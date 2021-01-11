Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 832,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,924. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.32.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

